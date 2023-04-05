DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has accepted a petition looking to amend a portion of the Ohio Constitution involving minimum wage.

On Monday, March 27, Yost’s office received the petition titled “Raise the Wage Ohio Amendment” aimed at amending Article II, Section 34a of Ohio’s Constitution. The petitioners are wanting to increase the state’s minimum wage rate and change the The Ohio Attorney General accepted the petition on Wednesday, April 5.

In October 2022, the petition was rejected by Yost over “summary omissions,” then approved later in that month, but decided to make additional changes.

“The attorney general’s role in the petition process is to determine whether the summary is a fair and truthful representation of the proposed statute,” the release says. “This third version of the petition was determined to have met that requirement.”

The Ohio Ballot Board must determine if the proposal contains one or multiple constitutional amendments. If the board certifies the proposal, petitioners must gather signatures equal to at least 10 percent of the vote cast of registered voters in 44 of the 88 counties in Ohio. For each of the counties, the number should equal at least 5 percent of the vote cast from the gubernatorial election that recently occurred.

“If sufficient signatures are verified by the Ohio Secretary of State at least 65 days before the election, the full text of the proposed amendment shall be placed on the ballot in the next regular or general election that occurs subsequent to 125 days after the filing of such petition.”

If you would like to read the full petition, click here.