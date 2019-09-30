Wrong-way driver crashes, injures several people outside of Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (AP) — Authorities say seven people, including two small children, have been taken to hospitals after a wrong-way driver caused crashes involving four vehicles on Interstate 74 west of Cincinnati.

Ohio transportation officials said the early morning Monday crashes caused I-74 westbound in Whitewater Township to be closed for hours.

The Hamilton County sheriff’s office says a 2007 Cadillac driven by 46-year-old Lafayette Dante Smith of Cincinnati was going east when it struck a 2010 Mazda, then came to rest on the highway. It was then struck by two vehicles.

Police say a 5-year-old child was being treated for life-threatening injuries, as was the Mazda driver.

Police suspect alcohol was involved.

Smith was being treated in an emergency room and couldn’t be reached for comment.

