DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Airmen from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base trained with medical professionals attending a trauma care program at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center earlier this month.

(Photos courtesy of 445th Airlift Wing Public Affairs)

(Photos courtesy of 445th Airlift Wing Public Affairs)

(Photos courtesy of 445th Airlift Wing Public Affairs)

(Photos courtesy of 445th Airlift Wing Public Affairs)

The Center for the Sustainment of Trauma and Readiness Skills program is a 14-day course at the University of Cincinnati that trains between 12 to 15 Air Force medical professionals each course with 14 classes held annually, according to a release from 445th Airlift Wing Public Affairs.

On April 6, the partnership between the 445th Airlift Wing, Air National Guard, Cincinnati and the states of Ohio and Kentucky allowed critical care air transport team members to train aboard an aircraft where aeromedical evacuation Airmen are required to perform care, the release states.

Airmen exercised trauma care at the University of Cincinnati and aboard an Air National Guard C-130J Hercules aircraft from the 123rd Airlift Wing out of Louisville, Kentucky while also experiencing a combat takeoff and landing.