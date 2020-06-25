Breaking News
SWAT responds to area of Dayton neighborhood
'Worry about your grandparents': Ohio youth see virus surge

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohioans were cautioned Thursday to return to being vigilant about social distancing, mask-wearing and hand-washing, after cases of COVID-19 hit their highest mark since mid-April.

According to figures from the Ohio Department of Health, the latest round of cases disproportionately struck younger Ohioans, with 60% being reported among people 20 to 49.

The average age of Ohioans getting the disease once thought to be a particular threat to the elderly has now dropped to 42.

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine called Thursday’s numbers, including 892 new cases and 17 more deaths, “chilling.” Increased testing doesn’t entirely explain the increase.

