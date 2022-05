GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Guinness World Record holding largest bounce house will be making a stop in Central Ohio this summer.

The Big Bounce America Tour 2022 is bringing the 16,000 sq. foot bounce house to Murfin Fields in Grove City on July 15-17.

The bounce house features an obstacle course, a space-themed wonderland and a sports arena.

For tickets and more information visit TheBigBounceAmerica.com