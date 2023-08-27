DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A unique traveling event is jumping into southwest Ohio.

According to the website, The Big Bounce America is making a stop at the Olympian Club, located at 10054 Pippin Road in Cincinnati. At the event, running from Sept. 16 to 24, there will be four inflatable jumbo bounce houses for people of all ages to enjoy jumping on.

Eventgoers must purchase a ticket to jump on the bounce house. Ticket prices range from $22 to $45 per person, depending on the age of the participant.

There will be four sessions for different age groups:

Toddler Session (3-years-old and younger)

Junior Session (7-years-old and younger)

Bigger Kids Session (15-years-old and younger)

Adults Only Session (16-years-old and older)

Tickets are cheaper when purchased online than at the venue, the event said.

From Sept. 30 to Oct. 8, the event will jump up to Cleveland.