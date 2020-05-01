Working groups formed to prepare shuttered Ohio industries for reopening day

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – New working groups have been created to get closed industries ready to reopen. Some of them met as soon as Friday, as the Governor says the state is proceeding as quickly and safely as it can.

DeWine says there will be few surprises in the new “Stay Safe Ohio” order, adding that much of what’s covered has been discussed for several weeks.

Our new order goes into effect today. Not much new there that we haven't already talked about here. But I do want to indicate the name: #StaySafeOhio. It's not a stay at home order. We have reached a new stage. But – it doesn't mean the virus has gone away. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) May 1, 2020

Friday, medical procedures, dentists, and veterinarians were allowed to return to their offices.

On Monday, the manufacturing, construction, and general office industries can begin, and then on May 12 the retail sector can fire up again.

But this order reiterates the thousands of businesses that must remain closed, including restaurants and bars, personal appearance businesses, adult and child daycares, and entertainment, recreation, and gyms.

Friday, Governor DeWine said several more working groups were formed, including: a salon group, library group, traveling & tourism, outdoor recreation, sports, gyms, theater & arts, childcare, and adult daycare.

He wants them to put in the work now so that when it’s safe to reopen, these industries can hit the ground running.