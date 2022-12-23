Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Two employees who were suspended after the death of an inmate at the Cuyahoga County Jail have been terminated by MetroHealth.

Edrick Brooks, Jr., 56, had been in the Cuyahoga County Jail for less than 24 hours when he was found unresponsive in his cell on December 9 around 2:40 a.m., according to the director of communications for Cuyahoga County.

Deputies were assigned to take Brooks to the hospital for treatment, but Brooks was pronounced dead before 3 a.m. in Sallyport, which is the secured entryway and exit.

The two employees were originally placed on unpaid, administrative suspension.

According to a press release from MetroHealth, the two employees were fired after an internal review.

“MetroHealth remains committed to delivering high-quality care at the Jail and in every other setting,” the release said.