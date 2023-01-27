AVON, Ohio (WJW) – A wood board went through the windshield of a truck driving on Interstate 90 in Avon after it fell out of a truck.

It happened on January 20, but the crash report and photos are just now being made available.

A 2017 White Chevrolet Silverado was driving west on I-90 in the left lane while a 1999 Freightliner was also driving west in the right lane of the roadway, according to a crash report from the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

A wood board fell out of a dumpster on the back of the Freightliner and went into the windshield on the passenger side of the Chevrolet, according to the report.

The driver of the Freightliner continued driving because he said he had no knowledge of the incident, the crash report said.

A witness followed the Freightliner and was able to get information from the driver.

No one was in the passenger seat of the Chevrolet when the incident happened. No injuries were reported, the crash report said.