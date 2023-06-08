DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Miami Valley native is walking from Cincinnati to Cleveland to raise awareness for mental health and support Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County.

Tarissa Reel has walked over 100 miles on her 275-mile journey so far.

Reel said her journey so far has been amazing, and she chose to give back to Big Brothers Big Sisters because they gave some much to her when she was a Little in the program.

“I am really mental health oriented,” Reel said. “I believe that the biggest thing that we have to do is show people that they’re not alone. I felt alone for many years, and I know now, like especially doing these experiences how not alone I am, and all you have to do is reach out for help.”

She made a stop in Sidney on Thursday, where she was celebrated by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County who will be receiving all the money she raises.

Katie Price, the executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County, said Reel’s journey is truly inspiring to everyone in the community, especially all the Littles in the program.

“I hope that they can realize that regardless of what they might be going through, there is there’s opportunity to do more to do things for your life,” Price said. “To do what she’s doing is to take one step at a time to, you know, just improve whatever your situation is.”

Reel’s message to all the Littles who may be watching her is simple.

“Do it,” she said. “If it’s something you want to do, just do it. We only get this one time, this one shot. You don’t know what’ll happen if you don’t take the chance.”

You can read more about Reel’s journey here.