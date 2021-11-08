ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation responded to the scene of a shooting involving officers in Rocky River early Monday morning.

Rocky River police responded to a call around 1:45 a.m. at the Linden House West Apartments regarding a woman who was threatening self-harm and threatening others, according to police dispatch.

“We know that the officers were dispatched to the scene for some kind of disturbance,” Executive Director of the Ohio Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association told FOX 8.

FOX 8 has learned the officers confronted the woman and shots were fired. It’s not known at this time if the woman was armed.

A 42-year-old woman was taken to the hospital.

Dispatch told FOX 8 she was in surgery. There is no word on her condition.

She has not been identified.

No officers were hurt, according to Austin.

He told us the officers involved were going back to the station to cooperate with BCI agents.

“Unfortunately, this is what the job calls for,” Austin told FOX 8. “It’s a Sunday night in a suburban community and anything could happen.”

“It’s a tough job.”

The Rocky River Police Department has not released an official statement on the shooting.

The officers involved have not been identified. FOX 8 has learned there were four officers on the scene.

Stay with FOX 8 for more as this story develops.