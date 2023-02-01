Woman robbed at gunpoint while parked at Cleveland ATM (Credit: Cleveland Division of Police)

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland police are looking for a man after he robbed a woman at gunpoint and shot at her vehicle at an ATM on Saturday, Jan. 21.

A man approached a woman in her vehicle just after midnight on the 5200 block of Memphis Avenue. He then pointed a gun at the woman’s face and said, “Give me everything you got,” according to a post on the Cleveland Police Department Second District Comminity Relations Committee Facebook page.

Police said the woman gave the man some money. He then began shooting at her vehicle several times.

The man then made her get out of the vehicle, got into the driver’s seat and drove away, according to the post.

The vehicle was later found by another police agency, according to the post.

Cleveland police ask that anyone who recognizes the man in the attached photo contact Detective Gonzalez at (216) 623-2742.