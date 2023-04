YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mahoning County woman who pleaded guilty to her role in a deadly wrong-way crash learned her sentence Wednesday.

A judge sentenced Jayce Klink to 12 months in prison and a five-year suspension on her driver’s license.

In January, Klink pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide and vehicular assault.

Investigators say she crashed into another vehicle head-on in December 2020.

Tiara Whatley, of Austintown, died. Whatley’s sister was badly hurt.

