Woman pleads guilty to charges linked to Rhoden family slaying

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (AP) – The mother of one of four people charged in the 2016 slayings of eight family members in Ohio has pleaded guilty to charges related to the investigation.

Rita Newcomb pleaded guilty Monday to obstructing official business after prosecutors agreed to drop forgery, obstructing justice and perjury charges against her.

The 66-year-old isn’t accused in the Rhoden family killings, but prosecutors have said the charges against her arose from the investigation into the slayings in southern Ohio.

Newcomb’s daughter, son-in-law and two grandsons are accused of carrying out the killings. All four have pleaded not guilty.

