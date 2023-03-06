[Editor’s Note: The video above shows two cars that appear to be involved in race or chase just ahead of a fatal crash on I-90. Police are asking the public for their help identifying the drivers. The incident is not related to the story below.]

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – A woman was hit and killed on an Ohio highway over the weekend while trying to move a wooden table that had fallen into the roadway.

According to Akron police, the 58-year-old was driving southbound on I-76, near the U.S. 224 exit, when she approached a wooden table on the highway. Police say the woman stopped her SUV on the highway and got out to move the table when she was hit by a blue Honda Civic.

The accident happened at about 9:30 a.m. on Sunday.

According to police, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Honda was driven by a 23-year-old male. Police say he suffered minor injuries.