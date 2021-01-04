Woman killed in car-into-house crash in Columbiana County identified

KNOX TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The person killed after a car crashed into a house in Columbiana County Sunday has been identified.
Jennifer Moreland, 41, died as a result of the crash, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Troopers said she and her husband, 41-year-old Joshua Moreland, were inside their house in the 2400 block of Knox School Rd. in Knox Township early Sunday morning.
A pickup truck driven by 20-year-old Joseph Matz, of Homeworth, Ohio, went off the road and hit their house just before 3 a.m.
Joshua Moreland was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.
Matz was not seriously hurt.
Investigators said alcohol and drugs are suspected to be factors in the crash.
