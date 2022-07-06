AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The woman who was shot in the head while in her home during the late hours of July 4 has died.

Chelsey Jones, 26, from Akron, died from her injuries after a bullet came through the front window and hit her in the head while she was sitting on the couch, according to a press release from the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Akron police say it happened just before midnight in the 1600 block of Summit Lake Boulevard.

Jones was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center where she died.

Officers said they searched the scene and found a bullet had gone through the front window of the home, leaving it a little shattered. They also found 9mm casings on a boat dock just across the lake from where the victim lives.

Detectives are exploring the possibility of celebratory gunfire, according to a statement from Akron police.

Those who may have information regarding the incident are asked to reach out to Akron police at 30-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.