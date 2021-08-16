Woman injured after being hit by metal object from roller coaster, Cedar Point confirms

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — A woman was injured while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster Sunday afternoon, Cedar Point officials confirmed.

Top Thrill Dragster (Photo courtesy: Cedar Point)

A metal object reportedly came loose from the train section of the ride around 4:30 p.m., hitting the woman who was not on the roller coaster yet.

The park said both its EMS team and the Sandusky Fire Department arrived on the scene and the woman was taken to the hospital for treatment.

“At this time, our focus is on the guest and her family,” Cedar Point said in a statement.

An investigation is underway. As more is learned, FOX 8 will update this story.

