AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Police Department is investigating a kidnapping and robbery that happened last Thursday afternoon.

Police just released information on the incident Wednesday.

According to a press release, a resident called the police with a tip about seeing men in ski masks with guns at a home in the 900 block of Ardella Ave.

Police surrounded the home, but the suspects tried to leave while holding a gun to a woman’s head.

Courtesy: Akron Police Department

The suspects held onto her until they were able to run away.

Police were able to arrest one suspect at the home. Two others ran to Georgia Ave.

According to police, the suspects forced their way into a couple’s car.

The couple was able to alert officers that the suspects were in their vehicle.

Moments later, officers surrounded the car, and the couple ran to safety.

Bryan McCroskey, 34, Rikki Rudd, 33, and Alvin Brown, 19 face charges of aggravated robbery, kidnapping and felony assault.

They’ve been booked in the Summit County jail.

The woman who was held hostage was treated for minor injuries.

Another man was beaten by the suspects and was hospitalized.

The couple in the car was not hurt.

Police say they recovered guns and cash at the scene.

Police evidence, Courtesy; Akron Police Department

Police say one of the suspects was injured by a K9 who helped arrest him.