GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol Wapakoneta Post is currently investigating the cause of a crash that ended in the death of a Waynesfield woman.

According to a release by the OSHP, 78-year-old Patricia Randall was driving south on Campbell Road in a Chevrolet Malibu. For an unknown reason, she traveled off the right edge of the road before overcorrecting, which caused her to lose control of her vehicle.

The car then struck a utility pole and flipped before coming to rest upside down.

The report says Indian lake EMS brought Randall to Lima Memorial Hospital where she later died of her injuries.

This crash remains under investigation by the OSHP.