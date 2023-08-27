DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Troopers are continuing to investigate a crash that left a woman dead in Clermont County.

According to the Batavia Post of OSP, troopers were called around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday to State Route 125 in Union Township, Clermont County.

A preliminary investigation showed the driver of a 2011 Ford Fusion was headed eastbound on S.R. 125. It is believed that the driver went off the left side of the road, struck two traffic signs and a parked vehicle. Reportedly, the Ford rolled over and hit another parked vehicle.

The driver of the Ford was taken to Anderson Mercy Hospital with minor injuries. The passenger of the Ford, 21-year-old Jewel Whiting, of Smyrna, Tenn. was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, police know the driver was wearing a seatbelt, but unsure if Whiting was.