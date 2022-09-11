AUGLAIZE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A woman is dead after a crash in Auglaize County on Sunday.

According to the Wapakoneta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred on Sunday around 12:16 a.m. on Lambert Road north of US-33.

The investigation determined that a 17-year-old was driving a black 2017 GMC Acadia north on Lambert Road while 38-year-old Sandra K. Willis of St. Marys was laying partially in the northbound lane. OSHP reported that the SUV struck Willis and sustained disabling damage.

Willis was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Miller’s Funeral Home.

This crash remains under investigation.