Ohio

Woman chokes man with phone cord; man dies

By:

Posted: Jul 26, 2018 02:35 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 26, 2018 02:35 PM EDT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- Police say a woman choked a man with a phone cord in Ohio and the man has died from his injuries.

Columbus police say 35-year-old Marshall Williams died Wednesday at a hospital where he had been on life support after he was choked over the weekend.

Police say a 37-year-old woman has been charged with felonious assault. They say other charges are expected in the wake of Williams' death.

Police say they were called to a motel room around 4:30 a.m. Sunday and found the man with a phone cord wrapped around his neck. A police report says the woman told police she choked him.

Police say the two had been in a relationship. Investigators are trying to determine a motive.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local