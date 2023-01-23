EASTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) — A woman is in custody following a hit-and-run late Friday that turned fatal, Eastlake police said.

Emergency responders were called to the 37100 block of Lakeshore Boulevard around 10 p.m. for reports of a 20-year-old man seriously injured on the pavement.

Upon arrival, officers learned the man had been riding his bike that night when he was hit by a vehicle no longer on scene. The man, identified as Michael “Dylan” Minello was originally taken to UH Lake West Medical Center before being transferred to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he died at 11 a.m. Monday.

An officer who was on scene that night, later saw a vehicle with damage to its front. Pulling the vehicle over, it was learned the driver, 69-year-old Joyce Walters of Willoughby, was involved in the incident.

Photo courtesy Eastlake police

Officers said Walters showed signs of intoxication.

Walters was charged with OVI, aggravated vehicular homicide and a hit-and-run and has been arraigned at Willoughby Municipal Court.