YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police could barely contain their outrage today at a midafternoon press conference over the circumstances that led to the shooting death of a 13-year-old girl on the South Side.

Shamara Green, 29, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on a charge of murder for the shooting death of London Jones. Green is expected to be arraigned Monday in municipal court.

The shooting happened about 12:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Carroll Street. Lt. Mohammad Awad of the Detective Bureau said Green was in the street arguing with some adults when she fired several shots.

London was standing on a sidewalk when she was hit. She was taken by ambulance to St. Elizabeth Medical Center, where she passed away.

A man also showed up later to St. Elizabeth Health Center with a gunshot wound to his foot. Police said he was wounded in the same shooting that killed London.

Both Awad and Police Chief Carl Davis said they were especially upset that London was taken to a gathering by an adult that was held late in the evening where alcohol was being consumed.

Davis, who went to the scene, described a “trail of cups and bottles” nearby.

“A 13-year-old should not be a part of that,” Davis said. “It disturbs me more than anything in my career.”

Awad called it “disheartening” that London was outside so late on a school night around people who were drinking. But he also said he was upset at what he called a “disturbing lack of truthfulness” among the adults at the scene.

He said investigators were lied to repeatedly, which he added is something that should not happen when a child is killed. He said the same thing happened April 15 when a 15-year-old girl was shot and killed at a Southern Boulevard restaurant, where adults did not tell the truth to detectives.

Even the person who was wounded in the foot lied to police, Awad said.

Awad would not comment on the specifics of Green’s arrest, but he did say that she was charged after being questioned “multiple times.” Awad said Green is friends with London’s mother.

London was a student in the Liberty school district.

Awad said detectives also served four search warrants during the investigation, so far. He did not rule out more charges, but he did say investigators do not know yet if anyone else fired a gun. Eight shell casings were recovered at the scene, Awad said.

Neighbors on the street told Awad the parties are a regular occurrence.

“They made sure they locked their doors,” Awad said.

This is the fifth homicide in Youngstown so far this year, and the second victim under the age of 18. Police have made arrests in three of the five homicides and are still following up on leads in a double homicide in January that happened on Interstate 680 when a 19-year-old man and his girlfriend, who was the same age, were shot and killed.

Awad credited the detectives on the case, detective sergeants Nick Bailey and George Anderson, for their work. The two had worked 11 straight hours without a break, Awad said.

The city investigated a total of 19 homicides in 2022. At this point last year, there were seven homicides in Youngstown.