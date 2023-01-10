COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A woman has been charged in the death of her five-year-old son in northeast Columbus, according to Columbus police.

Police responded to a call Monday from Nationwide Children’s Hospital, stating the child had been pronounced dead at 12:52 p.m.

While interviewing the child’s mother, Saado Mohamed Adam, 44, police learned the boy had been sick for several weeks, was not eating regularly, and had not been walking since November, according to court records.

Saado Mohamed Adam

Adam told police she did not provide medical services for her son because she “heard voices that told her not to take her son to the doctor,” court records state.

According to court records, a doctor with Nationwide Children’s told police the boy appeared to be from “prolonged starvation or massively inadequate feeding.”

Adam was arrested Tuesday and is facing a felony child endangerment charge. Police said additional charges may be filed after consulting the county prosecutor’s office.

Adam appeared in court Tuesday and was released on bond. Her next scheduled court appearance is Jan. 19.

Columbus police said the department will be requesting additional charges pending a meeting with the prosecutor’s office.