CAMPBELL, Ohio (WKBN) — A woman has been charged after beating a man over the head with a paper towel holder.

Campbell Police were called to a home on the 100 block of Jackson Street around 9 a.m. Saturday morning for reports of a man being assaulted.

When they arrived on scene, officers noted “a large amount” of blood on the kitchen floor of the home and the man, also covered in blood, with a large gash on his forehead, according to the report.

The 19-year-old woman was arrested at the scene and charged with felonious assault and domestic violence.

Reports state the pair were having a verbal dispute when she took the aluminum paper towel holder and struck him over the head with it — officers on scene noted the holder had a large dent in it and collected it as evidence.

She is currently being held without bond at Mahoning County Jail and has a mandatory court appearance March 21 at 9 a.m.