PIKE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A woman was arrested after her child got ahold of her pistol and shot it inside a Waverly Walmart on Thursday.

According to the Waverly Police Department (WPD), the woman — who was not identified in the press release — was at the Walmart with her child Thursday morning when he got the 9mm pistol out of her purse and shot it inside the store. Police said the woman waited for law enforcement after the alleged incident.

The child had a “minor injury” following the shots fired because the gun’s magazine came in contact with his forehead, police said.

The woman was arrested and charged with endangering children, the WPD said. The child was put into the custody of a guardian and taken to the hospital, according to law enforcement.