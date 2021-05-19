Woman accused of stabbing 3-year-old in Deerfield Twp. found incompetent to stand trial

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A Deerfield Township woman accused of stabbing her 3-year-old neighbor has been found incompetent to stand trial.

WLWT reported that Xiayon Zhu will not stand trial Tuesday and is instead being ordered to undergo more treatment to see if her competency can be restored.

Zhu is accused of attacking a 3-year-old boy with a ceramic knife outside their homes on Charleston Park Drive in Deerfield Township on March 4.

The child was outside with his older brother who was waiting for the school bus. Investigators said the boy was not seriously hurt.

Zhu’s daughter was in virtual learning at the time, saw what was going on and told her teacher something was wrong. That teacher called 911.

Defense attorney Nick Graman entered a not guilty plea on Zhu’s behalf in early April.

Graman told Judge Andrew Batsche that doctors have regulated Zhu’s medication and her mental health issue is now under control.