With no visitors for ‘Zoo Blooms’, Cincinnati Zoo delivers flowers to hospitals, nursing homes

Ohio

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

(NBC) – It’s the time of year when visitors to the Cincinnati Zoo come to see the tulips. Well, this year, the zoo is bringing the flowers to the people.

Usually in April, the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden hosts ‘Zoo Blooms’, a month-long celebration that features more than 100 thousand beautiful tulips.

This year, since the zoo is closed due to the coronavirus outbreak, it’s bringing the blooms to homes via virtual garden tours and delivering flowers to area hospitals and nursing homes.

The horticulture team at the zoo was busy cutting and arranging flowers for delivery.

Wednesday’s batch was delivered to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital.

Peak bloom is expected to happen around Easter.

Zoo Horticulture Director Stephen Foltz will lead a live tour around the garden for a special home safari on April 11 at 3 p.m. on Facebook.

The zoo has been closed since March 15.

