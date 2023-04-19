[Watch previous FOX 8 News coverage from December 2019 in the player above.]

CLEVELAND (WJW) — “A Christmas Story Run” is over forever, organizers announced on Facebook Wednesday.

“It comes with great sadness that we announce the A Christmas Story Run has been permanently canceled,” reads a Wednesday morning post on the A Christmas Story House Facebook page. “Thank you to all who have volunteered and supported the [run] through the years.”

It had already been canceled the last three years.

The last run was in 2019, when 5K and 10K runners — some costumed in the spirit of the classic 1983 film — sped from downtown Cleveland to the A Christmas Story House in Tremont, FOX 8 News reported.

See photos from the 2017 run below:







2017 A Christmas Story Run









The 2020 run was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 run was also canceled, since permits and licensing were not ready, organizers said. A message on the website announcing the cancellation of the 2022 run adds, “We hope to be back in 2023.”

Brian Jones, owner of the A Christmas Story House, put the house up for sale last fall.

“It is simply time for me to move on to a new adventure in life after 20 years in this endeavor,” he said at the time.