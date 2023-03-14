*Attached video: Where (previous) winning Powerball ticket was sold

MANCHESTER, Ohio (WJW) – No one won the Powerball jackpot Monday night, but there was still a lucky Powerball winner in Ohio!

One winning 5/5 Powerball ticket worth $2 million was sold in Manchester, a southern Ohio city, for the March 13 Powerball drawing, according to a press release from the Ohio Lottery.

Harover’s East End Carry Out in Manchester sold the winning auto-pick ticket, which matched the first five Powerball numbers, the release said.

The ticket holder added the Powerplay, which multiplied the $1 million second-tier prize to $2 million, according to the release.

The winning numbers were 3-10-24-46-63, and the Powerball was 4.

The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday’s drawing is $63 million with a cash value of $33.2 million.

Powerball drawings are held Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.