Winner of Mega Millions ticket sold in Ohio claims prize

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) — The winner of the $375 million Mega Millions jackpot in Ohio has claimed their prize.
The ticket, which is the largest Ohio Lottery prize ever won, was sold at a Giant Eagle store in Mentor, a suburb of Cleveland.
The prize was claimed by “The Great Hope Trust.”
The winning numbers were 22, 30, 53, 5, 56 and 16. The store received a $100,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket, which has a cash value of $251.5 million.
The last Mega Millions winning ticket in Ohio was sold in Moraine in May 2018. That jackpot was worth $142 million and was claimed by a trust.
