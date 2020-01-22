Winner of Mega Millions ticket sold in Ohio claims prize

1  of  2
FILE – In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo a Mega Millions lottery ticket rests on the shop counter at the Street Corner Market in Cincinnati. A lottery ticket worth $530 million in the Mega Millions draw was sold at a liquor store in San Diego, the City News Service reports. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) — The winner of the $375 million Mega Millions jackpot in Ohio has claimed their prize.

The ticket, which is the largest Ohio Lottery prize ever won, was sold at a Giant Eagle store in Mentor, a suburb of Cleveland.

The prize was claimed by “The Great Hope Trust.”

The winning numbers were 22, 30, 53, 5, 56 and 16. The store received a $100,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket, which has a cash value of $251.5 million.

The last Mega Millions winning ticket in Ohio was sold in Moraine in May 2018. That jackpot was worth $142 million and was claimed by a trust.

