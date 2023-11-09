DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — You normally receive mail deliveries on the weekends, but what about Veterans Day on Saturday, Nov. 11?

The United States Postal Service delivers mail and packages nearly every day of the year, excluding Sundays, in all weather conditions.

Since the Postal Service is a federal establishment and Veterans Day is considered a federal holiday by the U.S. government, USPS will be closed on Nov. 11. Your USPS carrier will not be making deliveries to your mailbox or door, since the organization recognizes some holidays as federal holidays.

Deliveries of mail and packages will not be affected on Friday, Nov. 10. The Post Office will be closed Sunday as usual, since USPS carriers do not deliver on Sundays.

There are two holidays left in 2023 when you will not receive mail:

– Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, Nov. 23

– Christmas Day on Monday, Dec. 25

You can expect to see your carrier making regular scheduled deliveries on Monday, Nov. 13.