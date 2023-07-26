DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Coalition to Regulate Marijuana like Alcohol is close to putting an initiated statute on the November ballot after Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced Tuesday the group was short 696 signatures.

The statute would pave the way for recreational marijuana use for adults 21 and older.

If it does find its way on the ballot and pass, Ohio would become the 24th state to legalize recreational marijuana use. The coalition’s proposal would not only legalize recreational marijuana use but regulate the production and sale of cannabis.

Adults would be allowed to home grow six plants per person and 12 per household.

“We wanted to get across that our proposal would institute a regulated system so that consumers have confidence that the products they’re buying or are safe, are unadulterated and are regulated,” Tom Haren, a spokesperson for the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana like Alcohol, said.

The proposal would also include a 10 percent cannabis tax on adult use sales. Some of the revenue would go toward the creation of the Division of Cannabis Control, a team who would help oversee adult cannabis use. Other revenue funds would go toward education and social equity programs.

Though they did not state if they are for or against the issue, the Montgomery Prevention Coalition urges parents to be cautious when keeping marijuana in the house.

“The more that our kids see marijuana use in their homes, in their communities at school, the more likely they are to use themselves and at an earlier age,” Colleen Oakes, manager of the Montgomery County Prevention Coalition, said. “So, all of this, as more access is available, kind of trickles down to our most vulnerable populations.”

Oakes added that the number one way kids in Ohio consume marijuana is through vape products, but further research on the effects of cannabis is needed.

The Alcohol, Drug Addiction, and Mental Health Services (ADAMHS) of Montgomery County offer a Help Now app where people can find local resources on substance use and mental health.