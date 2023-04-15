DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The one day of the year that Uncle Sam looks forward to each year has returned: Tax Day. You may be wondering what at the federal level will be impacted by the annual day, like if your mail will be delivered.

Tax Day will be on Tuesday, April 18, but is not recognized as a federal holiday by the US government. Since the day to pay Uncle Sam is not a federal holiday, you will still receive mail and deliveries from your regular delivery companies.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) says on their website, “Income taxes are a pay-as-you-go process. This means, by law, taxes must be paid as income is earned or received during the year.”

You may be wondering what sort of days are left this year that the United States Postal Service (USPS) will not deliver mail. There are eight more days in 2023 that carriers will not deliver the mail and the post office will be closed:

Memorial Day – Monday, May 29

Juneteenth National Independence Day – Monday, June 19

Fourth of July – Tuesday, July 4

Labor Day – Monday, Sept. 4

Columbus Day – Monday, Oct. 9

Veteran’s Day – Saturday, Nov. 11

Thanksgiving – Thursday, Nov. 23

Christmas Day – Monday, Nov. 25

Earlier this year, the postal service closed all services on New Year’s Day, Martin Luther King Jr. Day and Presidents Day.