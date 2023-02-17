DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Presidents Day is upon us! People will either be headed into work, running errands, traveling, staying in at home or simply doing something else.

One of the things you may do on Monday is check your mailbox, but will anything be in there from the postal carrier? Sometimes, you may wonder if the post office is even open if you look into your box and find it empty.

Since the United States Postal Service (USPS) is a federal establishment, USPS will be closed on Presidents Day, Monday Feb. 20. Presidents Day is considered a federal holiday. The Postal Service will not be in operation on the third Monday of February, meaning caller service, mail delivery and Post Office Box service will not be in operation, USPS says in a release.

The post office observes several holidays, where deliveries and services are put on hold for different holidays, which got 2 NEWS thinking about the other holidays left in 2023 that USPS observes that will have an impact on you.

There are just over a half-dozen days left in the year where USPS will be closed:

– Memorial Day on Monday, May 29

– Juneteenth National Independence Day on Monday, June 19

– Independence Day on Tuesday, July 4

– Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 4

– Columbus Day on Monday, Oct. 9

– Veterans Day on Saturday, Nov. 11

– Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, Nov. 23

– Christmas Day on Monday, Dec. 25

USPS facilities and carriers will resume all of their regular services and routes the day after the holiday, Tuesday, Feb. 21.