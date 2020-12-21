Wildlife officer shot during poaching investigation in Clinton County

MARTINSVILLE, Ohio (AP) — An officer with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources was shot and seriously injured while investigating a deer poaching complaint in Clinton County.

Kevin Behr, a 25-year veteran of the department, was shot around 4 p.m. Sunday and was flown to a hospital where he’s listed in stable condition. Authorities say his injuries are not considered life-threatening, but further information wasn’t disclosed.

Behr was among a group of ODNR officers investigating the poaching complaint, but no other officers were injured in the shooting.

Three men were arrested on charges related to the incident, but none of them have been charged in connection with the shooting.

