CLEVELAND (WJW) – There are growing concerns over vacation rental homes in the city of Cleveland.

A wild party has a Tremont neighborhood concerned.

“I woke up around 3:30 a.m. and it was pandemonium,” said homeowner Aaron Price.

Price lives on West 6th Street in Tremont. Cameras outside his home captured 20-plus cars parking on his property to attend a large party at a house across the street early Sunday morning.

Video shows someone pulling out what appears to be a handgun and pointing it at another car.

Neighbors say the home is listed on a vacation rental website.

“We see people in and out, a lot of different people,” said neighbor Jackson

Herzog.

In the City of Cleveland, it is technically illegal to operate a full-time vacation rental home without seeking a zoning change and other regulatory approvals.

Ward 3 Councilman Kerry McCormack said the city’s law department is looking into the owners.

Right now, the city relies on the listing websites to report any illegal use.

“They have a really shoddy record of actually enforcing these party houses. It’s really frustrating,” said McCormack.

McCormack said he’s working on new legislation to make the law more enforceable. He expects the legislation to be heard in committee in January.