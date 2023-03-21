DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — On Wednesday morning, communities across Ohio will participate in a statewide tornado drill by testing their outdoor warning sirens.

The test will take place at 9:50 a.m. on March 22 as part of Severe Weather Awareness Week, held March 19-25.

Communities have been encouraged to participate in a statewide tornado drill and test their emergency and sheltering plans.

In addition, counties may use this time to sound and test their outdoor warning sirens and mass notification systems. Businesses, schools, and households are also encouraged to practice their tornado drills and emergency plans at this time.

Many Ohio counties have outdoor warning sirens that sound when severe weather is imminent.

Additional information about Severe Weather Awareness Week can be found online here.