DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — You may have noticed that a lot of people from across Ohio have on something similar, and you could have it on too. Ohioans are wearing the color blue to bring awareness to an important cause.

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month and Ohioans are suggested to wear a certain color to show solidarity for the prevention of child abuse and neglect. On Wednesday, April 12, people in Ohio are asked to wear their favorite outfit that has the color blue, the Public Children’s Association of Ohio says.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 1 in 7 children have experienced child abuse or child neglect within the past year. The health organization says the statistic is “likely an underestimate” because a lot of cases, unfortunately, go unreported each year.

Children’s services locations from across the area are showing their support on Wednesday by wearing blue.

2 NEWS Today crew wearing blue for Child Abuse Prevention Month

Warren County Children’s Services says when people are working together as a group, it makes a larger impact. The organization posted on social media a photo of themselves wearing different blue.

“Celebrating #OhioWearsBlue to bring awareness to preventing child abuse and neglect,” Warren County Children’s Services said. “Prevention efforts bring better results when our community is involved.”

If you want to join in on the effort for child abuse and neglect prevention, you can post a picture of yourself on social media with the hashtag #OhioWearsBlue. People can also consider changing their outfits if they do not already have the color blue on.