TALLMADGE, Ohio (WJW) – Every year, hundreds of alpacas from as far away as Oregon make their way to Summit County for the Buckeye Alpaca Show.

According to event organizers, Ohio has more alpacas than any other state in the country with more than 26,000 registered animals. The llama-like animal is often raised for their fleece.

The event includes a show ring competition, where alpacas are judged for their conformation and fleece quality. The event also includes an artisan showcase and even an alpaca costume contest put on during a youth competition.

The Buckeye Alpaca Show is an opportunity for alpaca enthusiasts to come together, and for the public to learn more about these animals and the industry surrounding them.

“Vendors and farm displays will sell the latest alpaca fashions and hand-crafted items. The public is invited to shop for unique gifts and treasurers throughout the weekend,” said organizers in a press release.

This year’s show will take place March 25 and 26 from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. at the Arena Complex, Summit County Fairgrounds in Tallmadge.

The show is open to the public.

The Buckeye Alpaca Show is a non-profit organization. According to their website, over the past 18 years, more than $410,000 in proceeds have helped programs at The Ohio State University, College of Veterinary Medicine including the Buckeye Large Animal Veterinary Scholarship Fund, ICI, Research and Clinical Services Funds.