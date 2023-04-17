COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – It’s spring in Columbus, and for people who live and work in the area, there’s plenty to do and see, but the city is also gaining attention as a tourist destination.

“We have had so many amazing travel writers come into Columbus and experience the city, the destinations, all we have to offer,” said Sara Townes, chief marketing and innovation officer for Experience Columbus.

In fact, Forbes recently published a story calling Columbus a “hidden gem,” and they aren’t the only ones taking notice.

“Good Housekeeping recently named Columbus as a very affordable destination for families,” Townes said.

She added that there’s something for everyone, including the outdoorsman.

“Metro Parks, the Scioto Mile, hike or bike along the Olentangy Trail,” Townes said. “Franklin Park Conservatory has their Butterflies in Bloom exhibit happening now until the end of the month.”

Or for the curious mind.

“COSI, most recently named again top science museum in the country,” Townes said. “Our library is celebrating their 150th birthday.”

And Columbus’ central location makes it accessible.

“Only an hour flight or a day’s drive from over 50% of the United States,” Townes said.

And for those looking for something new, she suggests a citywide rooftop tour.

“Stories on High, there’s Lumin at the AC Marriott, there’s Lincoln Social,” she said. “Now with the Junto, what a great way to experience Columbus, get you into some areas maybe you haven’t been to before.”