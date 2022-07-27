Above: Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose discusses voting in August primary

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In one week, Ohio voters will participate in the state’s second primary election of 2022 to decide who will represent them in the Statehouse.

The long-awaited Aug. 2 primary election — which will cost the state an estimated $25 million — will only feature state legislative and state central committee candidates, as the Ohio Supreme Court ruled every attempt by the Ohio Redistricting Commission to pass district maps as unconstitutional, prompting the state to hold two primary elections.

Below is a list of Statehouse candidates competing for the Democratic and Republican tickets in the Ohio General Assembly, according to the districts’ respective boards of elections.

Who’s running for Ohio House of Representatives?

Ohio House District map

District 1

Democratic candidates: Incumbent Rep. Dontavius Jarrells, who currently serves Ohio’s 25th House District, and Carolyn Harding, a community organizer and host of progressive talk show GrassRoot Ohio, are competing for the Democratic nomination in Ohio’s House District 1.

Includes: Downtown Columbus, German Village, Merion Village, Olde Towne East, Franklin Park, Bexley and East Columbus

Vote share (composite 2016-2020): Democrat (80%), Republican (18.2%)

District 2

Democratic candidates: Incumbent Rep. Latyna M. Humphrey, who currently serves Ohio’s 26th House District, is running uncontested to secure the Democratic nomination for House District 2.

Includes: Whitehall, Blacklick Estates

Vote share (composite 2016-2020): Democrat (72.9%), Republican (25.1%)

District 3

Democratic candidates: Columbus Building Trades Council spokesperson Kelly N. Harrop, community organizer Mayo Makinde, DaVon Marshall, Columbus attorney Ismail Mohamed, and founder of a Columbus consulting firm Lamar D. Peoples are competing for the Democratic nomination to represent Ohio House District 3.

Republican candidate: J. Josiah Lanning, a political outsider from North Linden, is Ohio’s Republican candidate for House District 3.

Includes: Linden, Weinland Park, parts of Short North and Arena District

Vote share (composite 2016-2020): Democrat (81.2%), Republican (16.6%)

District 4

Democratic candidate: Incumbent Rep. Mary Lightbody, a former teacher who currently represents Ohio House District 19, is running for re-election to secure the Democratic nomination for House District 4.

Republican candidate: Central Ohio realtor Jill Rudler is Ohio’s Republican candidate for House District 4.

Includes: Gahanna, New Albany, Westerville

Vote share (composite 2016-2020): Democrat (52.2%), Republican (45.9%)

District 5

Democratic candidates: Incumbent Rep. Richard Brown, who currently represents Ohio House District 20, is running uncontested for the Democratic nomination to represent House District 5.

Republican candidates: Ronald Beach IV is running uncontested for the Republican nomination to serve Ohio’s House District 5.

Includes: Galloway, Obetz, Groveport

Vote share (composite 2016-2020): Republican (48.1%), Democrat (49.6%)

District 6

Democratic candidates: Incumbent Rep. Adam C. Miller currently represents Ohio House District 17 and is running uncontested for the Democratic nomination to represent House District 6.

Republican candidates: Central Ohio tax consultant Joe Wharton is running uncontested for the Republican nomination to represent Ohio’s House District 6.

Includes: Lincoln Village, Valley View, Westgate

Vote share (composite 2016-2020): Democrat (55.4%), Republican (42%)

District 7

Democratic candidates: Incumbent Ohio House Minority Leader Allison Russo, who currently represents Ohio’s 24th House District, is running for reelection to serve House District 7.

Includes: Grandview Heights, University District, Upper Arlington

Vote share (composite 2016-2020): Democrat (65.8%), Republican (32.2%)

District 8

Democratic candidates: Incumbent Rep. Beth Liston, a physician who currently serves Ohio’s 21st House District, is running uncontested to secure the Democratic nomination for House District 8.

Republican candidates: Zully Truemper will appear as a write-in candidate on the Republican ticket for Ohio’s 8th House District.

Includes: Northcrest, Worthington

Vote share (composite 2016-2020): Democratic (61.5%), Republican (36.3%)

District 9

Democratic candidates: Munira Yasin Abdullahi, program manager for the Columbus branch of the Muslim American Society, and employment law attorney Paul Filippelli are competing for the Democratic nomination to represent Ohio’s 9th House District.

Includes: Northeast Columbus, Minerva Park, and Blendon Township

Vote share (composite 2016-2020): Democratic (65.8%), Republican (32.0%)

District 10

Democratic candidates: Russell Harris, a former economics professor at Ashland and Franklin universities, is running uncontested for the Democratic nomination to serve Ohio House District 10.

Republican candidates: David A. Dobos is running uncontested for the Republican nomination to serve Ohio House District 10. No campaign website or information about the candidate was immediately available.

Includes: Grove City, Urbancrest

Vote share (composite 2016-2020): Democrat (49.6%), Republican (48.2%)

District 11

Democratic candidates: Dr. Anita Somani, an obstetrician-gynecologist for OhioHealth, is running uncontested to secure the Democratic nomination for Ohio’s 11th House District.

Republican candidates: Hilliard City Councilmember and attorney Omar Tarazi is running uncontested for the Republican nomination to serve House District 11.

Includes: Hilliard, Dublin

Vote share (composite 2016-2020): Democrat (52.1%), Republican (46%)

District 12

Republican candidates: Incumbent Rep. Brian Stewart, a Circleville attorney who currently represents Ohio’s 78th House District, is running uncontested for the Republican nomination to House District 12.

Includes: London, Mount Sterling, Circleville, Walnut

Vote share (composite 2016-2020): Republican (66.9%), Democrat (31.0%)

District 60

Republican candidates: Incumbent Rep. Kris Jordan, who currently represents Ohio’s 67th House District, is running uncontested on the Republican ticket to represent House District 60.

Includes: Norton, Delaware, Powell

Vote share (composite 2016-2020): Republican (58.5%), Democrat (39.6%)

District 61

Democratic candidates: Louise Valentine, deputy director of progressive advocacy group LEAD Ohio, is running uncontested for the Democratic nomination to represent Ohio House District 61.

Republican candidates: Ohio Air National Guard veteran Beth Lear and incumbent Rep. Shawn Stevens, who currently represents Ohio’s 68th House District, are competing to secure the Republican nomination to House District 61.

Includes: Sunbury, Centerburg, Fredericktown

Vote share (composite 2016-2020): Republican (59.3%), Democrat (38.8%)

District 68

Republican candidates: Thad Claggett and Mark D. Frazier are competing to secure the Republican nomination to represent Ohio’s 61st House District.

Includes: Granville, Newark, Heath

Vote share (composite 2016-2020): Republican (61.5%), Democrat (36.1%)

District 69

Democratic candidates: Charlotte Owens is running uncontested for the Democratic nomination to serve Ohio’s 69th House District.

Republican candidates: Incumbent Rep. Kevin D. Miller, who currently serves Ohio’s 72nd House District, is running for re-election to represent House District 69.

Includes: Thornville, Somerset, Amanda

Vote share (composite 2016-2020): Republican (67.2%), Democrat (30.6%)

District 73

Republican candidates: Incumbent Rep. Jeff LaRe, a member of the Ohio Redistricting Commission who currently represents Ohio’s 77th House District, is running for reelection to serve House District 73.

Includes: Baltimore, Lancaster, Millersport

Vote share (composite 2016-2020): Republican (58.5%), Democrat (39.4%)

Who’s running for Ohio Senate?

Ohio Senate District map

District 3

Democratic candidate: Incumbent Sen. Tina Maharath is running for re-election on the Democratic ticket to represent Ohio’s 3rd Senate District.

Republican candidate: Michele Reynolds, a business owner and Madison Township Trustee, is running uncontested to secure the Republican nomination to serve Ohio’s Senate District 3.

Includes: Westerville, Gahanna, Reynoldsburg, Groveport, Grove City, Obetz

Vote share (composite 2016-2020): Democrat (50.6%), Republican (47.3%)

District 15

Democratic candidate: Incumbent Sen. Hearcel F. Craig is running for re-election on the Democratic ticket to represent Ohio’s 15th Senate District.

Includes: Southern and Eastern Columbus, Bexley, Brice, Whitehall

Vote share (composite 2016-2020): Democrat (70.4%), Republican (27.4%)

District 19

Democratic candidate: Central Ohio school psychologist Chrissie Hinshaw and non-profit director Heather M. Swiger are competing to secure the Democratic nomination for Ohio’s 19th Senate District.

Republican candidate: Incumbent Sen. Andrew O. Brenner is running for reelection to represent Senate District 19.

Includes: Delaware, Powell, Mount Vernon, Coshocton, Millersburg

Vote share: Republican (61.9%), Democrat (36.1%)

District 25

Democratic candidates: Democratic consultant Bill DeMora and Elizabeth Thien, who will appear as a write-in candidate, are competing for the Democratic nomination to represent Ohio’s 25th Senate District. No campaign website or information about Thien was immediately available.

Republican candidate: Chandler Wysocki is running uncontested for the Republican nomination to serve Ohio’s 25th Senate District.

Includes: Grandview Heights, Upper Arlington, Linden, Minerva Park

Vote share (composite 2016-2020): Democrat (70.3%), Republican (27.6%)