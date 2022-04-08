DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – It’s wedding season! Whether you are engaged, planning, or just dreaming, these unique venues can help you plan a wedding that’ll stand out from your usual chapel or event center.

Here are five places you may not have thought of to hold your wedding.

Museums:

Gorgeous art on every wall, elegant hallways and sunlit atriums make museums a beautiful location for a wedding. While some do require a membership to rent their space, the elegant atmosphere may be worthwhile.

Libraries:

A love story for the ages deserves a wedding to match. Many times, libraries will let you rent their spaces for various events – perfect for a smaller, intimate ceremony and reception.

The Theater:

Lights, Camera, Action! Many theatres allow patrons to host their weddings on the grand stage, and even movie theatres often host private events. So grab some popcorn and show the world your love story in action.

Zoos and Aquariums:

Did you know many zoos and aquariums also let you host private events? While Dayton doesn’t have a zoo of its own, there are a few places nearby where you can enjoy the beauty of the animal kingdom on your special day.

Festivals and fairgrounds:

Sometimes, festivals and fairgrounds will let you use their facilities, not only during the off hours but also during the festival itself. The Ohio Rennaisance Festival even has full packages to choose from for your fairytale wedding.