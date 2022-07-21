“Give me your tired, your poor / your huddled masses yearning to be free …” Such were the words of Emma Lazarus, written in 1883 and enshrined in American history in 1930, in the form of a bronze plaque affixed to the pedestal of the Statue of Liberty. The implication of these words still evokes a sense of national pride and identity, even if their intended target—refugees—has become an unfortunately politicized group in recent history.
The U.S. opened its arms to more than 207,000 souls in 1980, according to historic data tracked by the Refugee Processing Center, most of whom came here from Asia. At the time, the Soviet-Afghan War had begun along with the insurgency of the Khmer Rouge in Cambodia that resulted in the mass genocide of nearly 2 million in the late 1970s. Vietnam was not yet a distant memory, and echoes of what would spark the civil war in Sri Lanka were already beginning to be heard.
That year, the U.S. was itself in flux. The country was moving from the well-intentioned-if-ultimately conflicted Carter years to the Regan era, which severely curtailed the acceptance of refugees: the national number of refugees dropped by more than two-thirds between 1980 and 1983.
Now, nearly 40 years later, the world finds itself yet again in the throes of a distant international conflict—this time in Ukraine—and the U.S., as it always has, again struggles with the degree to which its leaders will allow it to live up to Emma Lazarus’ song.
As of June 30, 2022, just over 15,000 refugees have been accepted into the country since the beginning of the year, a mere fraction of the numbers admitted less than a generation ago. To a limited degree, COVID-19 still plays a role in this reduction; to a larger degree, politics is the culprit. Still each state in the nation accepts its fair share of refugees. Stacker referenced data from The Refugee Processing Center to compile statistics on the number of refugees and their countries of origin resettled in Ohio in June 2022.
June refugee statistics
Countries where refugees arrived from in June
Ohio
#1. Democratic Republic of the Congo: 18
#2. Afghanistan: 9
#2. Somalia: 9
#2. Syria: 9
#5. Sudan: 4
#6. Ukraine: 2
#7. Djibouti: 1
National
#1. Democratic Republic of the Congo: 808
#2. Syria: 518
#3. Afghanistan: 261
#4. Ukraine: 142
#5. Burma: 111
States that accepted the most refugees in June
#1. Texas: 267
#2. California: 235
#3. New York: 155
#4. Pennsylvania: 110
#5. Illinois: 106
Read on to see the countries that Ohio has accepted the most refugees from since October:
#1. Democratic Republic of the Congo
Refugees that arrived from Democratic Republic of the Congo since October
Ohio: 171
National: 3,735
Top states
#1. Kentucky: 440
#2. Texas: 381
#3. Arizona: 218
#4. Michigan: 199
#5. New York: 196
#2. Syria
Refugees that arrived from Syria since October
Ohio: 150
National: 3,525
Top states
#1. California: 399
#2. Michigan: 351
#3. Pennsylvania: 266
#4. New York: 252
#5. Texas: 237
#3. Ukraine
Refugees that arrived from Ukraine since October
Ohio: 44
National: 1,028
Top states
#1. Washington: 300
#2. California: 202
#3. Missouri: 58
#4. South Carolina: 56
#5. New York: 54
#4. Sudan
Refugees that arrived from Sudan since October
Ohio: 34
National: 1,308
Top states
#1. North Carolina: 104
#2. Texas: 101
#3. New York: 72
#4. Arizona: 64
#5. Idaho: 63
#5. Somalia
Refugees that arrived from Somalia since October
Ohio: 29
National: 289
Top states
#1. Minnesota: 88
#2. Ohio: 29
#3. Washington: 21
#4. New York: 17
#5. Kentucky: 15
#6. Burma
Refugees that arrived from Burma since October
Ohio: 24
National: 1,129
Top states
#1. New York: 164
#2. Wisconsin: 142
#3. Texas: 114
#4. Georgia: 77
#5. Indiana: 71
#7. Afghanistan
Refugees that arrived from Afghanistan since October
Ohio: 21
National: 846
Top states
#1. California: 158
#2. Texas: 105
#2. Virginia: 105
#4. Colorado: 76
#5. Washington: 56
#8. Iraq
Refugees that arrived from Iraq since October
Ohio: 20
National: 331
Top states
#1. Michigan: 50
#2. California: 46
#3. Texas: 37
#4. New York: 25
#5. Pennsylvania: 24
#9. Eritrea
Refugees that arrived from Eritrea since October
Ohio: 9
National: 146
Top states
#1. Arizona: 14
#1. Iowa: 14
#3. Texas: 13
#4. Washington: 11
#5. Minnesota: 10
#10. El Salvador
Refugees that arrived from El Salvador since October
Ohio: 8
National: 360
Top states
#1. California: 84
#2. Maryland: 59
#3. New York: 29
#4. Virginia: 26
#5. North Carolina: 22
#11. Guatemala
Refugees that arrived from Guatemala since October
Ohio: 6
National: 701
Top states
#1. California: 148
#2. Texas: 94
#3. New Jersey: 53
#4. Georgia: 38
#5. Pennsylvania: 33
#11. Pakistan
Refugees that arrived from Pakistan since October
Ohio: 6
National: 35
Top states
#1. California: 10
#2. New York: 7
#3. Ohio: 6
#4. South Carolina: 3
#4. Wisconsin: 3
#13. Moldova
Refugees that arrived from Moldova since October
Ohio: 5
National: 197
Top states
#1. California: 71
#2. Washington: 49
#3. Florida: 20
#4. North Carolina: 9
#4. Minnesota: 9
#14. Honduras
Refugees that arrived from Honduras since October
Ohio: 4
National: 286
Top states
#1. Texas: 34
#2. Florida: 31
#3. New Jersey: 28
#4. Massachusetts: 26
#5. California: 22
#14. Uganda
Refugees that arrived from Uganda since October
Ohio: 4
National: 55
Top states
#1. Georgia: 7
#1. California: 7
#3. Tennessee: 6
#4. Massachusetts: 5
#4. Texas: 5
#14. Republic of South Sudan
Refugees that arrived from Republic of South Sudan since October
Ohio: 4
National: 225
Top states
#1. Arizona: 41
#2. Maryland: 25
#3. Utah: 20
#4. Texas: 19
#4. Missouri: 19
#17. Ethiopia
Refugees that arrived from Ethiopia since October
Ohio: 3
National: 109
Top states
#1. Minnesota: 46
#2. Maryland: 14
#3. Texas: 10
#4. Colorado: 9
#5. Washington: 6
#17. Bhutan
Refugees that arrived from Bhutan since October
Ohio: 3
National: 14
Top states
#1. Georgia: 4
#1. Virginia: 4
#3. Ohio: 3
#3. Minnesota: 3
#19. Burundi
Refugees that arrived from Burundi since October
Ohio: 2
National: 52
Top states
#1. Michigan: 12
#2. Idaho: 9
#3. Maryland: 6
#4. Georgia: 5
#4. Tennessee: 5
#19. Russia
Refugees that arrived from Russia since October
Ohio: 2
National: 13
Top states
#1. Washington: 11
#2. Ohio: 2
#19. Rwanda
Refugees that arrived from Rwanda since October
Ohio: 2
National: 69
Top states
#1. Texas: 18
#2. Idaho: 11
#3. Kentucky: 8
#4. Oregon: 7
#4. New York: 7
#22. Djibouti
Refugees that arrived from Djibouti since October
Ohio: 1
National: 2
Top states
#1. Colorado: 1
#1. Ohio: 1
#22. Nepal
Refugees that arrived from Nepal since October
Ohio: 1
National: 6
Top states
#1. Pennsylvania: 3
#2. Ohio: 1
#2. Iowa: 1
#2. Texas: 1
#22. Congo
Refugees that arrived from Congo since October
Ohio: 1
National: 2
Top states
#1. Arizona: 1
#1. Ohio: 1
#22. Armenia
Refugees that arrived from Armenia since October
Ohio: 1
National: 76
Top states
#1. California: 72
#2. Washington: 3
#3. Ohio: 1
#22. Iran
Refugees that arrived from Iran since October
Ohio: 1
National: 195
Top states
#1. California: 48
#2. Texas: 29
#3. Virginia: 16
#3. Georgia: 16
#5. Arizona: 12