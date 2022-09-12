COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two Ohio universities have been named among the top 50 best colleges in the U.S.

U.S. News and World Report released its 2022-2023 Best Colleges Rankings, an annual guide evaluating 1,500 colleges based on 17 measures, including academic quality, retention rates and graduate indebtedness.

In National University Rankings, Case Western Reserve University was the highest ranked Ohio college coming in 44th among 443 U.S. colleges, while the Ohio State University was ranked No. 49. Princeton University was ranked first, Massachusetts Institute of Technology second, Harvard University third, Stanford University fourth and Yale University fifth.

Overall, the report gave Case Western a score of 72 out of 100. The Cleveland university has an enrollment of about 5,700 students and received high percentages in measures like “Outcomes” and “Faculty Resources.” The university has an 85% average six-year graduation rate and 58.8% of all classes have fewer than 20 students. The average freshmen retention rate is 94%.

With an acceptance rate of 30%, half the applicants admitted have an SAT score between 1420-1530 or an ACT score of 32 to 35.

The report noted Case Western’s research efforts, more than 200 student organizations and a range of top-rated graduate programs. The university also owns a 400-acre plot of land about 10 miles from campus where students research and take courses.

The Ohio State University received a score of 71 out of 100. The Columbus university has an enrollment of around 61,000 and also received high percentages in Outcomes. The university has an 86% average six-year graduation rate. However, only 33.8% of classes have fewer than 20 students. The average freshmen retention rate is also 94%.

OSU offers more than 200 undergraduate majors and more than 1,000 on campus clubs and organizations. The report noted the emphasis on sports on campus, with the Buckeyes having multiple high-profile teams in the Big Ten.

Other notable Ohio college rankings include Miami in Oxford at No. 105, Cincinnati ranked 151st, and Ohio University at 182nd.

View U.S. News and World Report’s additional college rankings here.