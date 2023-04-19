[In the player above, watch previous FOX 8 News coverage of a Mega Millions jackpot from January 2023.]

BEREA, Ohio (WJW) — A Mega Millions ticket that paid out $1 million in the Tuesday, April 18, drawing was sold at a Berea convenience store, according to the Ohio Lottery.

The manually picked ticket matching all five white balls came from the Circle K at 825 N. Rocky River Drive, according to the lottery website. The winner has not yet come forward, a spokesperson said Wednesday afternoon.

The five winning numbers in Tuesday’s drawing were 7, 9, 15, 19, 25. The Powerball number was 4. A New York player hit the $20 million jackpot, said a lottery spokesperson.

The next drawing, for a $20 million jackpot, is at 11 p.m. Friday, April 21. In Ohio, tickets must be bought by 10:45 p.m. that day.