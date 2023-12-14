Even for people who like winter, sunsets getting earlier and earlier throughout the fall are depressing. That’s why we look forward to the Winter Solstice, the day when sunset arrives at its earliest point and daylight starts getting longer.

But: What if the daily sunset time has already hit its earliest point and has already begun to get later? What if sunrise will continue to get later and later until the first week of January?

It’s true. We’ve actually already been getting later sunsets since approximately Dec. 7-8. (The farther south you go, the earlier the date the sunsets begin to arrive later. In parts of Texas, for example, it started Dec. 2-3.)

Why isn’t the earliest sunset on the Winter Solstice?

Blame your clock.

The clock you set to wake you up for work keeps (roughly) perfect 24-hour time. However, the sun follows its own “clock.” Solar noon — the sun’s high point in the sky — doesn’t sync up with our own noon, getting later until early February.

If you look at the chart of sunrise and sunset times for the month of December, you will see the two earliest sunsets happened Dec. 7-8 and have been getting longer since. However, sunrise is also getting later, so the actual length of the day does indeed continue to shrink until Dec. 21.

SUNRISE SUNSET DAY LENGTH Dec. 1 7:37:08 a.m. 5:14:24 p.m. 9:37:16 Dec. 2 7:38:07 a.m. 5:14:11 p.m. 9:36:04 Dec. 3 7:39:05 a.m. 5:13:59 p.m. 9:34:54 Dec. 4 7:40:02 a.m. 5:13:50 p.m. 9:33:48 Dec. 5 7:40:58 a.m. 5:13:44 p.m. 9:32:46 Dec. 6 7:41:53 a.m. 5:13:39 p.m. 9:31:46 Dec. 7 7:42:46 a.m. 5:13:37 p.m. 9:30:51 Dec. 8 7:43:38 a.m. 5:13:37 p.m. 9:29:59 Dec. 9 7:44:29 a.m. 5:13:39 p.m. 9:29:10 Dec. 10 7:45:19 a.m. 5:13:44 p.m. 9:28:25 Dec. 11 7:46:07 a.m. 5:13:50 p.m. 9:27:43 Dec. 12 7:46:54 a.m. 5:13:59 p.m. 9:27:05 Dec. 13 7:47:39 a.m. 5:14:10 p.m. 9:26:31 Dec. 14 7:48:23 a.m. 5:14:23 p.m. 9:26:00 Dec. 15 7:49:05 a.m. 5:14:39 p.m. 9:25:34 Dec. 16 7:49:46 a.m. 5:14:56 p.m. 9:25:10 Dec. 17 7:50:24 a.m. 5:15:16 p.m. 9:24:52 Dec. 18 7:51:01 a.m. 5:15:38 p.m. 9:24:37 Dec. 19 7:51:36 a.m. 5:16:02 p.m. 9:24:26 Dec. 20 7:52:10 a.m. 5:16:28 p.m. 9:24:18 Dec. 21 7:52:41 a.m. 5:16:56 p.m. 9:24:15 Dec. 22 7:53:11 a.m. 5:17:26 p.m. 9:24:15 Dec. 23 7:53:39 a.m. 5:17:58 p.m. 9:24:19 Dec. 24 7:54:04 a.m. 5:18:32 p.m. 9:24:28 Dec. 25 7:54:28 a.m. 5:19:08 p.m. 9:24:40 Dec. 26 7:54:50 a.m. 5:19:45 p.m. 9:24:55 Dec. 27 7:55:10 a.m. 5:20:25 p.m. 9:25:15 Dec. 28 7:55:27 a.m. 5:21:06 p.m. 9:25:39 Dec. 29 7:55:43 a.m. 5:21:49 p.m. 9:26:06 Dec. 30 7:55:56 a.m. 5:22:34 p.m. 9:26:38 Dec. 31 7:56:07 a.m. 5:23:20 p.m. 9:27:13 Data provided by sunrise-sunset.org