When will daycares reopen in Ohio? State has yet to decide as May 1 economic reopening approaches

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – As Ohio gets ready to reopen parts of the economy on May 1, Gov. Mike DeWine said his administration has yet to make a decision on reopening daycare centers.

Many parents and guardians may be back to work come next Friday when the state begins reopening. Some of those parents, however, may be without childcare unless the state can come up with a plan.

That is a plan, DeWine said, the state hasn’t reached yet.

“We don’t, at this time… we are not ready yet to open up any daycare facilities,” he said during his coronavirus briefing Monday.

We have not made a decision on daycares yet. For the same reason we don't want schools meeting in person – it's the same concern for daycares. It's a number of kids together who then go back home – it's a perfect recipe for spread. We're not ready yet to open up more daycares yet — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) April 20, 2020

DeWine said the reason for closing the daycares in the first place was the same reason the state closed K-12 schools: to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“As you have a number of kids together, and then you have them going back to their respective homes, which is a perfect recipe for spread,” he said. “That’s true with whether it’s the flu or whether it’s COVID-19.”

Daycare centers are opened to serve frontline workers in the pandemic, but must operate under very stringent rules set forth by the state, including limiting the number of children allowed in one room to six or less.

DeWine announced today Ohio K-12 school buildings will remain closed for the duration of the school year, with no decision yet made for the fall semester.